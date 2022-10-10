More often than not, a good meme is hard to explain, beyond it being just a bit weird and funny and that's exactly what has happened with Lil Yachty's new song 'Poland.'

For those that don't know Lil Yachty is a 25-year-old rapper from Mableton, Georgia, whose latest release is proving to be a bit of an earworm and ripe for memes.

The song which is only one minute and 23 seconds long and produced by F1LTHY, features the standout lyric "I took the wock to Poland," via a warbled voice sample.

The 'wock' in question isn't the cooking utensils that you might think but reportedly a reference to the pharmaceutical company Wockhardt. The Indian company is famed for its production of promethazine and codeine cough syrup. In pop culture the mixture of the two medicine's with a soft drink or a candy has something of an illicit reputation.

Anyway, beyond that, the song has proven to be a viral hit and judging by the memes people can't get enough of it.





































Quite why Lil Yachty took the wock to Poland remains a mystery so answers on a postcard, please.

