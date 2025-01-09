Why is everyone saying 'Trench coat buttoned to the TOP' on TikTok?

If you've been on TikTok lately, you may have heard the quotes "We approached them with nothing but respect," and "Trench coat buttoned to the TOP".

The viral meme comes from a fan recalling their encounter with actor Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake (real name Danielle Balbuena) in New York City, and it's fair to say they weren't impressed with Depp's alleged "attitude".

(Depp and 070 Shake have been dating since January last year, as reported by E! News and Depp posted to Instagram with the caption: "4 MONTHS WITH MY CRUSH" to accompany a photo of her and 070 Shake sharing a kiss).

In the Instagram Story, the fan goes on a rant which begins: "We approached them with nothing but respect," where they then noted how "070 was so sweet and willing” but then Depp was called out as “the big-headed b**** on the right had the craziest attitude”.

The fan then went on to mock Depp's "not even fitted" outfit and provided the description: "trench coat buttoned to the TOP and these ballerina a** slippers".

"What is going on?' they added at the end of the text.

In 2023, the post quickly made its way onto X, formerly Twitter, and Reddit, according to Know Your Meme but it resurfaced again in 2024 creating a whole new influx of memes and reactions.

Here are some examples of the responses:

Apparently, it's been occupying a lot of people's thoughts.

"yes again cause so funny," one user wrote as they shared the Instagram Story again.





"The only thing i can think of when i see her face is that rant of her from a fan meeting 070 shake," another person admitted.

The meme has also found its way onto TikTok after creator @veggiequeen69 posted a dramatic reading of the text which went viral on the platform with millions of views (which has since been deleted).

At the time of writing, over 6,000 videos have been created using the sound.

TikToker @gaysfortaehyung went viral with a video after they turned up to watch Depp's latest film Nosferatu wearing a trench coat (buttoned to the top) which received over 1.4m views.





Now that the meme has cemented itself as part of pop culture lore, TikTok creator @bianaspirit joked about being a grandma and reading the meme as a bedtime story to her grandkids, which now has over 1.3m views.





Meanwhile @supergraphicultrahotboy decided to do a rating of all the lines from the Instagram Story, with "What's going on????" coming in first place, which has 1.1m views.





