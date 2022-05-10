Former adult film star Lisa Ann has called on Elon Musk to introduce Twitter restrictions on porn.

The 50-year-old called the social media site “the largest distributor of illegal content to minors” and said that Musk needs to take action in order to protect children.

Unlike Facebook and Instagram, Twitter does allow users to post pornographic content. However, explicit content isn’t allowed in profile photos, header images and live feeds.

When pornographic material is shared, the person sharing the content must mark the account as sensitive which then prompts a warning message to users.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter.

“Something I really hope Elon Musk takes a step ahead and says, ‘We’re not doing this anymore, and if we are, you’ll have to enter in your birthday, there will have to be an ID situation,’ there will be levels to this s***, that’s what I’m hoping,” Ann said on her podcast, the Lisa Ann Experience.

The former porn star called on Musk to do more The Lisa Ann Experience/Getty

She also spoke about her history working in the industry, and said that her career as a pornographic film star doesn’t contradict her message.

“Yes, I did porn for many years of my life, and I’m not hiding my past as people tell me every day on social media when I’m wearing clothes, ‘Why are you trying to deny your past? You’re this, you’re that,’” she said.

“I’m not, I’m just evolving, and we’re all allowed to evolve,” she added. “So my disdain for porn on social media has nothing to do with porn, other than the fact that you are sharing it on platforms that have no age gate.”

It comes after Musk has said he is “OK with going to hell” as he continues to talk about his own death in a series of odd tweets.

The billionaire had previously talked about dying “under mysterious circumstances” amid a spat with the head of Russia’s space agency.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.