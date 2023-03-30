Photo of man hiding from police during house raid goes viral

A photo of a man evading the police by climbing onto the roof after they raided a cannabis farm has gone viral.

The incident took place in Liverpool and ultimately led to the arrest of 32-year-old Etmond Lika, despite his bold attempt to avoid evasion.

Lika pleaded guilty to one count of producing cannabis during a virtual court hearing on Tuesday (28 March). Prosecutors explained that the cannabis farm was reported after a locksmith who had been called to change the front door noticed it.

A police search of the property found at least 200 plants. It was described as “plainly a sophisticated operation” but the presence of food suggested that a person was residing there, and they believed there was “no doubt that was this defendant”.

In an attempt to evade the police during the raid, Lika climbed through a skylight and climbed onto the roof. A subsequent hilarious image of a police officer poking his head out of the skylight with Lika hiding above him has since gone viral.

One Twitter user joked: “Assassin's Weed.”

Another said: “No one thinks faster than a scouser who’s being caught.”

Someone else argued: “The way the police act in the UK you would think it's an episode of Looney Tunes.”



“Me on GTA waiting for the 5 stars to disappear,” another meme account joked.

Lika’s attorney Olivia Beesley said: “He wants to work but he knows now that he should have done so through proper channels.



“He simply wishes to receive his sentence with grace and understands he must be punished for this kind of offending.”

