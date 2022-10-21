Everyone's favourite new player in Westminster, Liz Trussell, has had her say after everyone's least favourite old player in Westminster, Liz Truss, resigned yesterday.

Trussell shot to notoriety when Truss became PM because her Twitter handle is @liztruss, while Truss's handle is @trussliz so lots of people understandably got the pair confused.

Sweden’s prime minister Magdalena Andersson and Green Party MP Caroline Lucas were among those who mistook Trussell for Truss and Trussell quickly became in on the joke, replying to those who thought she was the PM and making little quips.

For instance, taking a dig at Truss, she wrote: “I’m honestly beginning to think maybe you lot are right & I would do a better job," in September after Truss tanked the pound.

She even changed her bio to "party leader".





Now that Truss is off, she has had the last laugh with one more joke at the PM's expense.

She tweeted: "Out of office is ON!! Anyone know of any jobs going? Asking for a friend..." Savage.

Truss will remain in office for another week while Tory MPs and members choose her replacement. Those who wish to stand will have to get 100 nominations from MPs and names being floated include Rishi Sunak, Ben Wallace and - unbelievably - Boris Johnson.

When the new leader is elected Truss will indeed need to get another job, although given ex PMs get £115,000 a year after serving, we're not worried about her finances. Nevertheless, here's some career options for her to consider.

We absolutely won't miss Liz Truss. But we will absolutely miss Twitter Liz Truss.

