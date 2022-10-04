Beth Rigby lays into Liz Truss' 'achievements' in damning new interview

Sky presenter Beth Rigby left Liz Truss looking uncomfortable when she started a new interview by listing every single thing that's gone wrong since she became prime minister.

Bringing up the pound tanking and mortgage deals being revoked, she laid into Truss before even asking any questions.

"You established a 33-point lead for Labour in the polls, and now the 'lady not for turning' has announced a massive U-turn on a policy," she added. "This is surely the worst start of any prime minister."

