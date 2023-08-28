Loch Ness Monster 'footage captured' by unsuspecting camper

The Loch Ness Monster has eluded people for decades – but one man thinks his drone has caught a glimpse of the legendary beast completely by accident.

The clip was filmed by Richard Mavor, who runs the adventure-based YouTube channel Richard Outdoors, and shows an aerial shot of a beach around the loch.

In it, some viewers claim they can make out the outline of a mysterious reptile-like animal beneath the surface.

Fifty-four-year-old Mavor only realised what he’d found after rewatching the video he had taken on his 4k drone.

The video has re-emerged as volunteers kick off the biggest hunt for Nessie in fifty years.

Speaking to the Daily Record he said: “I couldn’t believe it”.

“I had to rewind the footage several times and have watched it several times since. I don't know what it is but it certainly has the same shape as previous sightings of Nessie.

“The more I watch it I think ‘crikey! There really wasn’t anything in the area that could be’.

“There was no driftwood or anything like that so who knows.”

He continued: “We had just parked up and I thought I would get some nice shots on the beach for my YouTube.

“I didn’t notice what I had picked up until others told me to watch out for it.

“It could be a trick of the light but we can’t be sure.”

The Loch Ness Monster was first reportedly spotted in April 1933, when hotel manager Aldie Mackay said she had seen a whale-like creature in the loch.

The Inverness Courier newspaper reported the sighting and the editor at the time, Evan Barron, suggested the creature be described as a “monster”.

Since then the mystery of Nessie has inspired books, TV shows and films, as well as sustained a major tourism industry.

This weekend, more than 100 volunteers helped record sights on Loch Ness from vantage points on land using cameras.

Almost 300 people signed up to monitor a live stream from the search. However, it seems nothing conclusive was found.

Mavor, meanwhile, posted the video to YouTube last year, and has accumulated 14,000 views. At the time, he had been taking part in the ‘Great Glen Canoe Challenge’ for Alzheimer's Society.

