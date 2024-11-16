Jake Paul and Mike Tyson have been handed suspensions after their eagerly awaited fight which saw the YouTube-turned boxer defeat the boxing legend.

After eight rounds lasting two minutes each, Paul was declared the winner via unanimous decision (scored 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73) as the two fought each other in front of the 70,000-strong audience at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, while viewers from around the world tuned in to watch the live stream on Netflix.

Now, both the fighters will be suspended from the ring and this has come into force by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, which oversaw the fight.

Both Paul and Tyson must rest and this was the case regardless of what other possible outcome may have occurred in the bout.

To understand how many rest days have been ordered, we need to look at how many rounds were fought - and for each round three extra days of rest are required.

(L-R) Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

During the Paul vs Tyson clash, there were eight rounds altogether and therefore it is most likely the two boxers will take a break that will be a maximum of 24 days.

As a result of Paul's win, the 27-year-old boxing professional boxing record is now 11-1 including seven knockouts, and additionally, he becomes the sixth fighter to defeat Tyson in the ring.

“First and foremost Mike Tyson, it’s such an honor,” Paul told Tyson in a post-fight interview. “He’s the G.O.A.T. [greatest of all time] I look up to him, I’m inspired by him, and we wouldn’t be here today without him. This man is an icon and it’s just an honor to be able to fight him.”

