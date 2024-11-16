Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: 25 biggest reactions as Jake Paul wins Netflix fight

Jake Paul has defeated Mike Tyson in the highly anticipated and controversial boxing match on Friday (November 16) which viewers say ultimately failed to live up to expectations.

The YouTuber and boxer won the clash against the boxing legend via a unanimous points decision in front of a 70,000-strong crowd at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

In the lead-up to the fight, there were concerns about 58-year-old Tyson stepping into the ring against Paul who is 27 years old - particularly since the fight was originally meant to take place in July but had to be rescheduled to November due to Tyson suffering from an ulcer flare-up.

When it came to the walkout, Paul entered the ring in a green car with his brother, Logan, beside him and a caged pigeon in the backseat to the Phil Collins' song "In the Air Tonight". An apparent diss to Tyson, who performed the song in the film "The Hangover."

While Tyson got the crowd going by walking out to the song "Murdergram" by Ja Rule, Jay-Z and DMX.

Initially, Tyson started strong winning the first two rounds but as the next six two-minute rounds went on the 31-year age gap between the two fighters began to show as Tyson landed only 18 punches in the entire fight, compared to Paul's 78.

During the final two rounds of the match, boos could be heard from the crowd who appeared to be dissatisfied with the contest.

At the end of the eight rounds, the judges scored 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73 in favour Paul who paid respect to Tyson when he dropped his gloves before the final bell and bowed to him.

"He's a legend," Paul said of Tyson after his win. "He's the greatest to ever do it. He's the goat. I look up to him. I'm inspired by him, and we wouldn't be here without him. He's an icon. He's the toughest man on the planet."

"I didn't prove nothing to anybody, only to myself," Tyson said post-match. "I'm not one of those guys that look to please the world. I'm just happy with what I can do."

Viewers took to social media to share their reactions to the boxing match.

Podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan declared "Magic isn't real" following Tyson's defeat.

Broadcaster Piers Morgan praised Tyson's efforts and said the boxer has "got the heart of a lion, balls of steel, and will always be an absolute legend."



Boxer Tony Bellew didn't hold back in his criticism of Paul - "Don’t tune into him until he fights someone who is fit healthy and not a grandfather! Any proper boxing people helping Paul need to look at themselves ffs!! This is just sad".





Irish boxer Michael Conlan said: “I’m just glad Tyson didn’t get badly hurt, credit to him at 58 doing the 8 rounds and making a ton of money but that should never have happened, I suppose if it makes money it makes sense. Jake is a smart business man no doubt but that was sad.”





Miami Dolphins American football player, Tyreek Hill wrote: "Mike made me get my Netflix account back for nothing".





























Meanwhile, viewers at home were angry as they experienced buffering and service crashing issues on the Netflix app during the fight.













While viewers who could watch the livestream saw a cameraman get hit in the head by Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders who were performing at the event.

Before the fight, viewers got a little more than they asked for after Tyson's interview from his locker room. When he turned around and walked away the cameras filmed the boxer's bare butt cheeks, causing the cameraman to quickly move the camera to his torso instead - but this didn't go unnoticed online.

















Following the clash, when asked who he would like to fight next, Tyson replied: "Oh, I don't know. Maybe his brother," as he pointed to Logan Paul.

To which Paul fired back: Well f***, I'll kill you Mike," and it's fair to say viewers weren't a fan of this response...























Elsewhere, someone paid $2 million for VIP tickets to the Mike Tyson v Jake Paul fight, Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul as tempers flare in a fiery face-off, and the craziest Mike Tyson v Jake Paul bets people can put on.



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.