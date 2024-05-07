Spine-chilling reason $2.4 million LA mansion has been deserted for 60 years

A mansion in Los Angeles worth $2.4 million has sat empty and deserted for 60 years because of a spine-tingling curse plaguing residents.

Urban explorers typically love finding deserted buildings to search through, but the mansion at 2475 Glendower Place in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, is one they might want to avoid.

The property is set over 5,000 square feet and has five bedrooms. Yet, despite its potential, it has remained empty for 60 years by several different owners who have not been able to shake the bad things that have happened to previous residents.

The mansion was built in 1925 and was first home to a couple named Harold and Florence Schumacher, both of whom died within weeks of each other in 1928.

Two years later, the home was taken on by magazine editor Welford Beaton who moved in with his son Donald. Aged 21, Donald died from an infection and a year later, Welford got into huge financial difficulty leading to bankruptcy.

Things got really dark when, in 1959, physician Harold Perelson moved into the house with his wife Lillian and their three children – Judy, Joel and Debbie.

Mounting debt and financial struggles related to his medical practice saw Harold go on a violent, murderous rampage. He murdered wife Lillian with a hammer before attacking his 18-year-old daughter Judy as she lay sleeping.

When his 11-year-old daughter Debbie woke from the screams, Harold uttered the spine-tingling words, “Go back to bed, baby – this is just a nightmare”.

Brother Joel also woke up and was able to distract his father to allow Judy to escape and survive the horrific attack. Harold took his own life.

For six more decades, the house has remained empty and been dubbed the “Los Feliz Murder Mansion”.

Despite no-one living in the home, subsequent owners of the property have had to deal with some misfortune.

Records show that the home was bought by attorney Lisa Bloom in 2016 for $2.28 million, but renovations were halted due to issues with permits.

The home was sold by Bloom in 2020 for $2.35 million and, most recently, was pulled from the market in 2022 due to lack of interested buyers. New York Post reports that the home may soon be headed for auction with its current owner facing foreclosure.



Sign up f or our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking