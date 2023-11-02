TikTokers rebrand Christmas as 'Snow Fairy season' after Lush drops viral collection

For most, the first sign of Christmas is when Mariah Carey's hit comes out of hibernation. For foodies, it's when supermarkets drop their party ranges. But, for avid beauty lovers and TikTokers, the real indication that 'Christmas is coming' is when Lush launches its yearly Snow Fairy collection.

With a combined total of 103 million views on TikTok, Snow Fairy has rapidly become one of the biggest beauty phenomenons with a sale every five seconds during the festive period.

It didn't take long for cult followers to 'run' to the retailer while rebranding Christmas as "Snow Fairy season" in the process.

"It takes months for my bank account to recover after I buy a year's worth of Snow Fairy," one fan wrote, while another diehard added: "Snow Fairy time is truly the most magical time of the year."









@laylaelenik Literally smells unrealz #snowfairy #snowfairylush #lush #winter #laylaeleni #laylalelenik

















Famed for its bubblegum and candyfloss scent, there's one little-known fact that might surprise you: It was created by an 11-year-old.

Claire Constantine, the daughter of Lush's co-founders explained that she received a pink shower gel with no scent over 18 years ago. "I found it in the bathroom and told [my parents] that I loved the colour but it needed to smell of candy fluff and my favourite perfume. That product became called 'Snow Fairy' and is now our best-selling Christmas product year after year," she said.

Kasey Swithenbank, head of retail for Lush UK& told Indy100: "This year, we launched Snow Fairy shower gel in our shops a month early so candy floss lovers could enjoy this sweet treat for a whole extra month. Our shops are also celebrating Snow Fairy for an entire weekend on November 4th and 5th in all UK&I shops with pink outfits, Snow Fairy product-making workshops and fun games."



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.