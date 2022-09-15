Apologies in advance.

The hunky equerry army officer for King Charles III, who captured the hearts of many, has been happily married to a marketing executive for over 13 years.

According to an exclusive report in MailOnline, Major Jonathan Thompson, 39, of the 5th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland, was also once Queen Elizabeth II's most senior bodyguard and is now serving King Charles.

Known by loved ones as "Johnny," Major Thompson wed marketing manager Caroline, 44, in 2010, and they have a four-year-old son and two black labradors called Odin and Piper – an ode to his military time in Scotland.

Last Saturday, he was also spotted on camera calmly removing a pen tray on the King's desk as he signed the Proclamation, which named him the new monarch.

Although some believe Major Thompson was Scottish, he was born in Morpeth, Northumberland.

Now, he lives with his family in Surrey.

Major Thompson joined the Army in 2006 and is a Platoon commander, according to his LinkedIn.

It is also believed that he has been working as an equerry with Charles for the last two years.

His profile on the platform also reveals that he attended Aberystwyth University and graduated in 2004 with a degree in Economics and politics with international studies. Major Thompson was also a member of the undergraduate officer training corps.

Major Thompson's wife Caroline was educated at Windsor Girls School and Strodes College and passed three A levels in media, psychology, and photography before she got an HND at Southampton Institute in Design Communications.

Having worked for places such as Packard Bell and BMW, she is also a gym instructor and avid horse rider.

Just last year, she used her marketing and design skills to create the website for the charity Horses4Health, which celebrates horses and appreciates their positive impacts on people's mental wellbeing.

In Wednesday's precession, Major Thompson was also seen when the Queen's coffin was escorted from Buckingham palace to Westminster Hall for her four days of lying in state.

Major Thompson also escorted PM Liz Truss last Friday (9 September) to meet the King at Buckingham Palace sporting his tartan kilt and large fur sporran.

