Man who became a dog now worried his friends will think he's 'weird'

For one man, the ultimate dream was to become a dog and so forked out £12,480 to make this a reality - but he's concerned that his friends will think he's "weird".

Toco from Japan shared with Daily Mailearlier this year how he spent two million Yen ($15,000/£12,480) on the realistic canine costume.

He revealed the reason behind the pricey pet purchase was that he "wanted to be an animal," and had a "desire to transform," ever since he was a "small child."

Toco posts daily dog content of himself to his YouTube channel where he is learning the lifestyle of a dog such as how the pooches eat, play, perform tricks and train to immerse himself as one in the costume.

However, he has chosen not to reveal his face to viewers and also doesn't share this aspect of his life with friends because he is scared of their judgement.

"I rarely tell my friends because I am afraid they will think I am weird. My friends and family seemed very surprised to learn I became an animal," Toco told The Mirror.

In terms of choosing a breed, Toco decided to be a collie because that is his "favourite breed."

Toco''s dog costume cost two million Yen ($15,000/£12,480) to be made YouTube/動物になりたい(I want to be an animal)

He also detailed how he purchased the costume from Zeppet, a Japanese agency that makes sculptures and models for films and the piece took 40 days to make.

"The point is that the skeleton of a dog can be reproduced on the skeleton of a human," a representative from the agency explained to Japanese outlet Mynavi.



"Since the structure of the skeleton is very different, we spent a lot of time studying how to make it look like a dog."

"In addition, we collect photographs taken from various angles so that the beautiful coat of the collie can be reproduced and devised so that the coat will flow naturally."

In his recent video, Toco celebrated reaching 10,000 subscribers on his YouTube where viewers left positive comments.

One person wrote: "Congratulations. Well deserved. You inspire us to fulfill our dreams too."

"I just wanna say your costume is so cool! You def[initely] look like a real dog!" another person said.

