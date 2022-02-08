Man caught watching 'porn' on a plane while his girlfriend sleeps next to him

A woman has gone viral on TikTok for claiming she caught a male plane passenger watching explicit videos as his girlfriend slept next to him - and people are divided.

TikToker Sandy Prudente (@sandyprudente) sneakily filmed the clip of the passenger watching a video of two women dancing on his phone, and her post now has over 3.4 million views.

She captioned the video: “It was more explicit TikTok’s not just what he was watching right now”, accompanied with the hashtag “#TrustNoMan”.





@sandyprudente it was more explicit tiktoks not just what he was watching rn 😭😭 #trustnoman #streets #foryou #yzxcba #ArbysDiabloDare #CloseYourRings





While the viral video shows the man watching a TikTok of two dancing women, Sandy claimed in her comments that he even went as far to watch videos on PornHub on the plane while his girlfriend was blissfully unaware!

However, the comment section was divided on how much of an issue this all was.

Some were outraged and hurt for the girlfriend in question.

One user said: “I hope she sees this.”

Another said: “Look if you don’t respect your girlfriend just say that.”

Another added: “I would have kicked the back of his seat.”

But, others debated whether it was as much of a big deal as others thought.

One said: “Not everybody is insecure though.”

One added: “Or maybe they have a healthy relationship, and she knows what he watches. Therefore, he doesn’t have to hide or be sneaky about anything.”

Another added: “I don’t see a problem with this.”

Whatever side people are on, we just hope the man had aeroplane mode switched on.

