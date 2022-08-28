Man jailed after farting in a police officer's face

A man who farted in a police officer's face has been jailed for 34 months.

Matthew Hapgood, 41, broke wind at the officer when he was picked up for shoplifting at Tesco.

He had made off with £33-worth of beer and cider from the supermarket and vape products from a garage.

But when police arrested Hapgood, he ‘broke wind in the officer’s face during the course of that arrest’ on March 21, a court heard.

Hapgood pleaded guilty to robbery, shoplifting, possession of a bladed article and criminal damage at Oxford Crown Court.

Judge Ian Pringle QC jailed him for 34 months on Friday.

He said: “You have a lengthy history, no less than 31 previous convictions for 83 offences, all really to do with a drug or alcohol addiction which has been with you for most of your adult life.''

Ronan McCann, mitigating, said his client’s problems were linked to a ‘long term addiction in relation to substances’.

