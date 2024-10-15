Man marries his rice cooker – and then divorces it four days later

Everyone has their favourite kitchen appliance they can't live without, but one man took it to the next level by professing his undying love for his rice cooker – through marriage. Despite ‘divorcing’ the appliance just four days later, there’s more to the short-lived marriage than meets the eye.

The Indonesian man, who goes by the name of Khoirul Anam, took to Facebook in 2021 with a series of photos from the ‘ceremony’, captioned: “Fair, obedient, loving and good at cooking.” Both were dressed appropriately for the occasion, with the rice cooker even donning a white veil.

The photos, which racked up thousands of likes and comments, show the newlyweds during their unconventional wedding ceremony and sharing their first kiss.













































































Unfortunately, the wedding was too good to be true. Khoirul is a well-known local celebrity who partakes in such bizarre stunts to entertain his followers.



While this instance may be a hoax, it’s becoming increasingly uncommon for people to marry bizarre inanimate objects.

David Sikorski from San Francisco got engaged to a burrito in 2015. “It’s my one true love”, he said.

“I’ve reached the age where my Facebook is now filled with engagement and baby photos; back in 05/06, it was filled with incriminating photos of my friends’ weekend escapades,” the 28-year-old told HuffPost.

“I already had a strong burrito love, so I called one of my music photographer friends and naturally, she jumped at the idea.”

While it’s unclear whether the wedding actually went ahead, Sikorski had planned their first dance to be to 'I’ll Make Love To You' by Boyz II Men.

