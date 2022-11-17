First dates are always a good way to get to know a person to find out whether you're compatible.

However, one woman who went on a first date to a restaurant was completely freaked out by what her date ordered to drink.

In a post on Mumsnet, the woman gave further details of what happened when she met her online match in person for dinner.

"Went on a first date with a guy I met online last night, went out for dinner. When I got there I definitely found him attractive. However when it came to ordering drinks he ordered himself a glass of milk," she said.



Clearly, the milk order was a curveball for the woman who described the man's go-to drink as a "turn off."

"I've honestly never came across someone doing that in a restaurant and I just think it's really odd and really put me off him. I have tried to work out why this was such a turn off and I can't come up with a reason it just made me feel a bit yuck," the woman explained.

She then asked the Mumsnet community: "AIBU? [Am I being unreasonable?] It's just so odd on a first date I feel."

The woman admitted she was put off when her date ordered milk during their dinner date iStockphoto by Getty Images

Since sharing the drink ick, dozens of people have responded in the comments to give their opinion on the matter.



Some people agreed with the woman and described the drink order as "weird," and "unusual."

One person said: "It’s childlike. Would put me off too."

"I think it depends where you were and what you were eating - maybe with curry it isn't that odd, equally burger and milkshake is acceptable so milk isn't a massive step if he doesn't like the texture of a thick milkshake. Fancy restaurant having steak or pasta then milk is a bit weird!" another person wrote.

Someone else added: "It is a bit strange. Not really what you’d have as first choice with an adult meal! More like something you’d give a child to have with an apple. Watch out for him being a secret adult nappy wearer."

"Yes it would put me off but I can't decide why!" a fourth person commented. "I think it's such an unusual thing to order I'd assume fussy eater or might have other weird habits. It's sort of gross and babyish isn't it."

However, there were others who didn't believe that the guy preferred choice of beverage wasn't offputting.

One person said: "Wouldn't bother me. Better than ordering alcohol. Green flag from me!"

"It must be more common than we think since the restaurant actually served it," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Maybe he just prefers milk. I do too when at home, never ordered it with a meal so get why you might think it's odd but not the worst thing someone could do. It's only milk, he didn't order a pint of blood."

