Man who publicly outs 'cheating girlfriends' divides the internet

A single man has gone viral after sharing his mission to expose women who "cheat" on their partners.

Car dealer Jay Ingham had just gotten out of a 12-year relationship and said he was stunned to learn that a number of women he had been flirting with were already in relationships.

In a video on January 4, the Aussie, who goes by the Instagram handle @mr.play.official, said his New Year's resolution was to expose these women.

"You know what I realised over Christmas break? When a lot of you females were posting stories with your mans (sic) underneath the Christmas tree in your matching pyjamas and all this couple goals s**t, you were actually in my inbox, at the same time and for a couple of months," he said according to News AU.

"And it’s not just one or two (women), it’s like – a lot.

"One of my New Year’s resolutions is that I’m going to be honest about stuff so on my next story, I’m going to name all of you. Stay tuned."

Jay took matters into his own hands by photoshopping himself into their wholesome couple photos and exposing them if he discovered they were "already taken."

Inevitably, Jay sparked a debate on his now-private Instagram account, with some insinuating his methods were a little extreme. Others pondered whether it's ever acceptable to publicly shame a cheat online.



Following a string of high-profile cheating scandals last year, many turned to social media to expose their illicit relationships and offer their side of the story.

However, Sam Holmes, relationship coach and the editor of Feel and Thrive, believes it's nothing but a temporary cathartic release.

"In the aftermath of being cheated on, it's not unusual to experience strong negative emotions like anger, frustration and resentment," Holmes said, adding that exposing them is almost an attempt to make the cheat experience "the same pain and shame" as the person posting.

Shaming an ex-partner may feel good in the moment, but "eventually one needs to accept the situation, process their emotions and work through their disappointment, anger and grief."

