World-renowned artist Domingo Zapata has painted over 100 versions of the Mona Lisa and spending so much time with one painting has led him to declare he is in an intimate relationship with it.

Zapata's famous depictions of Leonardo da Vinci's iconic painting have become prominent pieces in the art world. Celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, George Soros, and Johnny Depp are proud owners of some of Zapata's work.

In an interview with The Sun, Zapata, 47, said he spends so much time with the Mona Lisa that he feels an intimate connection to the painting, both romantically and sexually.

"I have been working with Mona Lisa for 15 years," Zapata said. "When I was painting her so much, I would dream and I have a sexual relationship with her."

The artist said his obsession with the painting led to sexual dreams about the painting which keep him interested in painting renditions of it.

"If I was not having sex with her I would have quit a long time ago," he told The Sun.

Hailed the next Andy Warhol, Zapata's style uses pop-culture references and bright colors to create a theme surrounding each depiction of the Mona Lisa.

Some of Zapata's work has sold for over a million dollars. Recently, Sotheby's oversaw the $1 million sale of one of his paintings at a UNICEF charity auction in St. Barts.

When his painting, Mona Lisa Bullfighter, sold, Zapata said he threw up from the shock.

"My body just reacted because I was so nervous," he told The Sun. "It is like you winning an Oscar and throwing up when you give the speech."





Recently, The Louvre took 26 of Zapata's depictions to hang beside the real Mona Lisa in an exhibition which Zapata says is a huge honor.

"Obviously it is a big honor," Zapata said. "My reality exceeded my dreams, and I am grateful."

