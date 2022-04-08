A motorist in Germany received a speeding fine of €50 in the mail - but was shocked to see a picture of his pooch attached to the notice.

In the split second the speed camera papped the driver’s side of the car, the man’s dog jumped up on his knee - resulting in this hilarious mugshot-like snap of a little white dog zooming along a German road.

The gobsmacked motorist’s nephew, Don Kylian, shared the notice with Twitter where it quickly garnered thousands of likes.

Kylian told The Dodo that it was in fact his uncle who was driving and the image was just a well-timed snap.

He said the dog typically wears a special belt when he’s in the car, but that day his uncle forgot to put it on him.

As he was driving, the dog jumped up on his lap to cuddle him - but only for about three seconds.

But that was long enough for his furry friend to be papped.

In the end, Kylian said his uncle did pay the fine, but added: “I can’t tell you what the authorities thought.”

We’re sure it made their day, too.

