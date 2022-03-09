There are certain unwritten rules when it comes to travelling.

Be polite, don’t invade anyone’s space, and keep your shoes on. Amid a global pandemic, perhaps we should add wearing a mask to that list, too.

For obvious reasons, watching porn while in a confined space with other people probably isn’t the best idea - but not everyone got that memo.

One woman who had a seat buddy from hell has told of how she got moved to first class after he started watching “plane porn” beside her.

Taking to TikTok, the creator posted a video along with the on-screen text: “When the old man you’re sitting next to on the plane starts watching plane porn so you tell the flight attendant and now you’re sitting first class”.

She captioned the clip: “Only cried for like ten minutes so we’re gucci.”

Since uploading the video four days ago, it has received 490,000 views, 102,000 likes, and 800 comments.

One commenter wrote: “Naaaasty. I'm sorry you experienced that.”

“At first I was like he’s watching [porn] on a plane that’s weird but not scary, then I realized he was looking at vids of ppl on planes doing it,” another said.

This isn’t the first time we’ve written about someone watching adult material on a plane. Last month, we wrote about a man who watched explicit videos as his girlfriend slept next to him.

