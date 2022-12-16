Redditors have been recounting the countries that they'll never return to, as well as the reason why.

The topic was the subject of a recent AskReddit thread, where disgruntled tourists vented their (occasionally offensive opinions) over, sexism, racism, crime, or even an area being too touristy.

User gogojack said:

"I really did not like the Bahamas. Beautiful place, but the vibe I got from the locals was very much "if it weren't for your tourist dollars we'd rather you weren't here at all." Everybody had their hand out for a tip. Everybody was working an angle. Everybody looked like they hated to have to deal with tourists."

Can't please everyone.

Reddit user Irmaliv111 mapped the initial reasons for the MapPorn subreddit, however, there have been a few more suggestions in the active thread since.

As a result, we've updated the map. Thankfully, the UK and Ireland don't get much of a mention.

To browse the full-size image, click here (Picture: Carto/Louis Doré)

The full breakdown of countries by reason (approximated) is as follows:

Attitude to Tourists: Albania, Malaysia, Mauritania, Solomon Islands, Thailand, The Bahamas, Tunisia, Vietnam

Beggars: Belize, Mexico

Boring: Finland, France, Luxembourg, Slovakia

Danger: Croatia, Honduras, Somalia, Venezuela

Dirty: Cuba, Russia, India, Indonesia, Philippines

Expensive: Denmark, Norway, Slovenia

Loud: Italy

Too much poverty: Haiti, Jamaica, Paraguay

Racism: United States

Rude: Czech Republic, Greece, Lebanon, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Turkey

Sexual Harassment: Egypt, Morocco, Swaziland

Sketchy: Cambodia

Toilets/Transport: China

Too cold/Boring: Canada

War: Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen

Weird: Japan, South Korea

