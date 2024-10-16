Margot Robbie once shared her concerns about potentially hurting Leonardo DiCaprio in an iconic Wolf of Wall Street scene.

For the blissfully unaware, the scene in question shows Robbie's character, Naomi, sitting on the floor opposite Jordan Belfort, portrayed by DiCaprio. The steamy scene shows Naomi placing her high heel on Belfort's face as a form of punishment.

When speaking to Vogue in 2023, Robbie recalled being "really worried that I was going to stab Leo in the face" when putting her shoe on him.

"My first scene in the movie I’m wearing this vintage Herve Leger bandage dress," she said. "For Naomi, for this character it’s like her sexuality was her currency in this world -- especially the effect she could have on Jordan was the way she could control and manipulate situations.

"So, what she wore was very much a part of that. Or what she didn’t wear."

It comes after the real Jordan Belfort's ex-wife Nadine Macaluso confessed the film through Belfort's eyes was "really accurate," noting that from her viewpoint "it wasn't and that makes sense because that was actually how our marriage was."

In a TikTok clip, she said one scene was "totally true."

The 2013 hit film shows Belfort buying his wife a yacht as a wedding gift. Macaluso, who now works as a therapist, said he did not gift her a boat but later purchased one after the pair welcomed their daughter, Chandler.

"I did not want to buy the yacht ironically," she told followers. "And he was like 'Nope, I'm buying a yacht and I'm calling it the Nadine'. And I was like 'Okay, here we go'."

Macaluso shared the moment those aboard the ship were saved by the Italian Navy during a ferocious storm in June 1996. Luckily, everyone was able to escape safely.



"It was horrific, horrifying, we were in a squall for 12 to 18 hours and we lived, thank god, for my kids," she explained.

