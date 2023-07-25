Model Marissa DuBois responds to 'weirdos' after catwalk video goes viral

A runway model has hit back at the “weirdos” responding to her after a clip of her catwalk goes viral.

Marissa DuBois, an American model who goes by the name Riss, has been making waves after a clip of her walking the runway in Fashion Week went viral on Twitter.

The video was posted on Twitter by the pop culture account Daily Loud and has been viewed almost 60 million times in just two days.

As she walked the runway, DuBois was wearing a green bikini paired with a matching sheer cover-up.

Her curvy figure caught people’s attention and many left comments on who she reminds them of. One person wrote that she was a “blend of Beyonce and Shakira”, to which DuBois responded, “The honor”.

Others discussed her body in horrible ways, suggesting that she is overweight is setting a bad example.

Some speculated as to whether the model has had plastic surgery to achieve her look, but DuBois quickly shut them down.

She tweeted: “For the weirdos that somehow think my body's fake... this was my senior sign in HS (high school).”

Alongside the tweet was a picture of her from high school. It showed DuBois holding a big sign with her nickname and a drawing of her large bottom, referencing the name “Big Booty Judy”.

“She got receipts,” one Twitter user responded.

Another said: “You don’t owe anyone any explanation. You are beautiful.”

Someone else commented: “Who ever saying her body fake is straight haters fr.”

As well as being a model, DuBois has gained a large social media following documenting her life across multiple platforms.

