Mark Zuckerberg faces backlash for using AI illustrations in children's book

Mark Zuckerberg's wholesome Instagram post commending his six-year-old daughter August has come under fire for using artificial intelligence to make it come to life.

Last Wednesday (September 25), the tech mogul headed to the annual Connect conference where he shared the sweet accomplishment. He explained how he used a Meta AI tool to create the images and a trailer.

Zuckerberg later turned to Instagram to share it, along with the caption: "My daughter August wrote a book, The Mermaid Crystal, and we used Meta AI to illustrate the book and create this trailer. And yes, a sequel is already in the works. Proud dad!"

But Zuckerberg has received criticism after sharing it on the social media site.

Many urged Zuckerberg to support real artists instead of turning to artificial intelligence, with one writing: "Billionaire couldn't pay an artist to do this."



"Love the idea of writing a book! Hopefully, if this is ever published it will be illustrated by a human artist and not Meta AI," one penned, while another urged: "Or you know, you can hire actual artists"

Author Jason Pinter said the AI creation made him "effing angry".

"Mark Zuckerberg used AI to illustrate his daughter's children's book and this makes me so effing angry," he penned.

"He could have hired a PHALANX of amazing illustrators, but instead he used a computer program. If we don't support actual artists, there won't be any more artists."

However, others jumped to his defence and praised August's work: "Love this so much. Go August go!"

Another wrote: "Wow. That's amazing. Dad is happy."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.