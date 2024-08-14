People are thirsting over Mark Zuckerberg again – but this around is much more wholesome. The Facebook founder recently surprised his wife Priscilla Chan with a giant Roman-inspired statue positioned in the back garden, and people are hailing it "couple goals".

On Tuesday, Zuckerberg took to Instagram with a collaborative post with artist Daniel Arsham, famed for his art, architecture and performance.

The snap shows Chan holding a cup of coffee and standing alongside the blue statue draped in a silver gown.

"Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife. Thanks @/danielarsham," Zuckerberg penned as the caption.



The photo was immediately flooded with fan comments with one writing: "Husbands everywhere are shaking."

"I love this appreciation for your wife," another wrote, while a third humoured: "Get yourself a man who makes sculptures of you."

This isn't the first time people have thirsted over the Meta mogul.

Back in April, Zuckerberg announced a "new version of Meta AI" in an Instagram video, which inspired one X/Twitter user to Photoshop a screengrab with a tan, beard and a moustache.

The photo soon went viral, with many believing it to be real. Social media was flooded with Logan Paul, Jack Harlow, Calvin Harris and Chris Martin comparisons, and many more people thirsting over the snap.

"Zuck getting better with every software update," one joked, while another added: "Went from Zuckerberg to ZUCC."

A third humoured: "Bro started surfing in real life and not on the web."

"Okay who did this?" Zuckerberg humorously hit back, before uploading an Instagram Story of a razor.

