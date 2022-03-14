Money expert Martin Lewis has shared a simple tip that could cut £70 off your energy bill.

At a time when we’re about to face a hike in our energy bills, every small saving adds up.

"Bizarrely, one way to save on your energy bills is to use less water, because much of the water we use in our home has been heated, so we pay for it to be heated,” Lewis told the Ideal Home Show, The Sun reports.

But he did share a hack to reduce your water usage without compromising on your time in the shower.

He advised people to check out savemoneysavewater.co.uk which helps people find freebies from water companies around the country.

People may even be able to grab a free aerated shower head worth £30. This means your shower will have the same pressure, but you’ll be using less water.

He added: "It’s worth checking out, go grab yourself a freebie, save on your water – good if you’re on a water bill – and save on your energy because you’re paying to heat less water.”

Forbes Advisor personal finance expert Kevin Pratt previously told the newspaper that switching out your shower head to one that uses less water can leave you with more money in your pocket.

Pratt said: "A four-person household could save as much as £70 a year on gas for water heating, as well as a further £115 a year on water bills if you have a water meter."

Lewis has previously urged those whose household income is less than £30,000 to avail of government schemes such as Cold Weather Payment and Warm Home Discount.

He has also urged people to stock up on common items such as stamps before April as they’re set to increase in price.

