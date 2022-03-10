Martin Lewis shares tips for households earning less than £30,000 a year

Money expert Martin Lewis has been using his show to give advice following news the cost of living would increase significantly from April.

He advised households who earn under £30,000 a year to take advantage of government schemes such as Cold Weather Payment and Warm Home Discount - as these would be the people hit hardest by the hike.



He went on to explain: “It's worth spending 10 minutes on a benefits calculator to see what you are entitled to."

However, he said people should avoid buy-now-pay-later schemes which encourage debt.

