Martin Lewis urges fans to stock up on 66p item ahead of price hike

Money-saving expert, Martin Lewis, is urging people to stock up on common items ahead of April's price hike.

Stamps, in particular, are set to go up in price (with 1st class being increased by 10p) - so getting them in ready for Christmas 2022 could save a pretty penny.

"If you are going to use stamps in the future, you may as well buy them in now whilst they are cheap," Martin says.

Current stamps can only be used until February 2023, but can be swapped to the new ones for free.

