I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! drew to a close last night, with fans voting ex-Lioness Jill Scott as 2022's queen of the jungle, followed by Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner as runner-up.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock came in at third place, whose 21 day stint saw him suspended from the Conservative parliamentary party and backlash from colleagues, including prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Hancock faced his final Bushtucker Trial, Flood Your Face, on Sunday (November 27), in a bid to win a grand three-course banquet together in camp.

The gruelling challenge involved Hancock's head in a clear container, submerged in water while critters were let loose into the box.

At one point, a frog was spotted perched on Hancock's head, along with a massive spider crawling across his face. While I'm a Celeb queen was quick to praise and encourage Hancock's efforts, Twitter took no time in memeifying the image.

One person sympathised with the frog, writing: "Imagine having to clean all that off your feet...poor frog."

Meanwhile, one Twitter user third joked he was "looking for frog-iveness," referring to his comments earlier in the show where Hancock asked for "a bit of forgiveness" following a chat with fellow campmates about his COVID-19 pandemic controversies.

During his exit interview, Hancock acknowledged the "controversial" nature of his appearance on the popular show.



Speaking with presenters Ant and Dec, he said: "I know that it was controversial me coming here, I know some people said people in your position shouldn't put themselves in embarrassing situations,"

"But we're all human, and we all put ourselves in it."

He stressed: "We are normal people."

Hancock praised his campmates and noted their "really grown up way" over the "grillings" about his time in office.

