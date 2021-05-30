Matt LeBlanc Dad meme ‘ruined’ after Irish politician makes his own

In case you haven’t been on Twitter in the last 24 hours, Matt LeBlanc has become a meme sensation following his appearance on the Friends reunion special.

The 53-year-old actor captured the imagination of Ireland who couldn’t help but notice that he no longer resembled the fun-loving, woman chasing, actor from the beloved sitcom but now looked like a typical Irish dad or uncle with his short-sleeved shirt and cross-armed stance during the documentary.

However, the shelf-life for memes can often be short especially when someone the public deem to not be funny tries to get in on the act.

This has sadly already happened to the Matt LeBlanc meme after Simon Harris the Minister for Further & Higher Education, Research, Innovation & Science in Ireland and Fine Gael MP made his own LeBlanc meme.

Harris inserted LeBlanc into a picture of himself canvassing in Terenure, Dublin for Fine Gael candidate James Geoghegan. Harris wrote: “Great canvass in Terenure today with @GeogheganCllr. Although there was one canvasser who spent far too long talking with every person. He just loved the chats!”

Although we would never begrudge someone from getting involved in a meme, Twitter was not loving Harris’s attempt as well politicians just aren’t that funny.

Many responded to his meme by telling him that he had “ruined the joke” with some even making more LeBlanc memes to mock him.

Oh well, it was fun while it lasted.