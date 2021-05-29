Matt LeBlanc looking like your Dad in the Friends reunion has become a hilarious meme

This week, for the first time in 17 years, the cast of Friends reunited in a special documentary where they recounted and relived some of their fondest moments and memories from working on the popular show.

Although the special episode gained mixed reviews from critics and viewers alike it was nice to see David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox and Matthew Perry together again even if the event ultimately proved to be a little pointless.

Perhaps the most enjoyable part was Matt LeBlanc’s casual approach to the whole thing. For the initial reunion he turned up in a shirt, jeans and trainers and mostly sat on the sofa with his arms crossed.

He also didn’t mind poking fun at himself for the amount of weight that he has put on since the show went off the air. When looking around the old set Aniston quipped that the set now felt smaller addings “that's impossible though, because we haven't grown.” “Speak for yourself” LeBlanc candidly replied in response to her observation.

LeBlanc’s contribution to the episode has now extending to the meme format with the 53-year-old stars demeanor now looking happily like an Irish Dad on Christmas Day and not the fomer ladies man of the show which in all honestly is refreshing to see.

Never change Matt. Never change.