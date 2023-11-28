Conspiracy theories swirl as McDonald’s opens branch in ‘middle of field’ with no electricity

The opening of a McDonald's has sparked conspiracy theories after it's location was revealed to be the middle of the Canadian countryside.

"Officially open for business. Our staff awaits you at our new restaurant at 8075 Marcel-Villeneuve, Laval," the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

McDonalds' Jéremy Lévy said: "I am delighted to be involved with the community of Saint-François on the occasion of this opening. Growing up with a father who is also a McDonald's franchisee, I have had the opportunity to see him actively involved in the communities in which he operates his restaurants. Today, I am very excited to follow in his footsteps and get involved in the same way."

However, the location has gone viral after a TikTok was uploaded by user @thumbs.up.canuck.

The creator noticed the McDonald's and was left confused after seeing where it was situated, and claimed it didn't even appear to have electricity.

"It's literally in the middle of farm field," they said. "It's surrounded by farm, and there's not even electricity yet. They're running the damn place on a generator! That's crazy!"

After being viewed over 37,000 times, conspiracy theories have begun blooming from the video.

"Then you know what's coming they wouldn't put it there for nothing," one user claimed.

A second added: "In two years it will be surrounded by houses strategically planned."

"All the surrounding farms are about to be purchased and sold to developers", a third comment read.

