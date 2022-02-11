McDonald’s hit the headlines when it announced it was introducing a chicken version of the brand’s world-famous Big Mac burger earlier this month.

But if you wanted to sample it for yourself, we’ve got bad news.

This morning, McDonald’s UK tweeted that the burgers have “sold out almost everywhere”, but they promised that it will be back on the menu soon.

Although the offering of two crispy chicken fillets, cheese, lettuce, pickles and Big Mac sauce in a three-layered bun seemed appealing, the burger was greeted with mixed reviews.

Following this morning’s announcement, some fans of the chain were devastated:

Others weren’t so bothered:

Some were upset that they didn’t get a chance to sample the new menu item:

Will you be trying it when it comes back?

