McDonald’s hit the headlines when it announced it was introducing a chicken version of the brand’s world-famous Big Mac burger earlier this month.
But if you wanted to sample it for yourself, we’ve got bad news.
This morning, McDonald’s UK tweeted that the burgers have “sold out almost everywhere”, but they promised that it will be back on the menu soon.
Well, that escalated quickly. Your love for the limited edition Chicken Big Mac knew no bounds and it\u2019s sold out almost everywhere. Thank you for lovin\u2019 it even more than we thought you would, it\u2019ll be back soonpic.twitter.com/8hEYNTF90R— McDonald's UK (@McDonald's UK) 1644577225
Although the offering of two crispy chicken fillets, cheese, lettuce, pickles and Big Mac sauce in a three-layered bun seemed appealing, the burger was greeted with mixed reviews.
Following this morning’s announcement, some fans of the chain were devastated:
Brb cryinghttps://twitter.com/mcdonaldsuk/status/1492091143949111296\u00a0\u2026— stargirl\u2728\ud83d\udc45 (@stargirl\u2728\ud83d\udc45) 1644584319
Not us being ghosted by a burger before valentineshttps://twitter.com/mcdonaldsuk/status/1492091143949111296\u00a0\u2026— boohoo (@boohoo) 1644584270
crying, screaming, throwing up gone but never forgotten @McDonaldsUKhttps://twitter.com/McDonaldsUK/status/1492091143949111296\u00a0\u2026— ISAWITFIRST (@ISAWITFIRST) 1644583917
Others weren’t so bothered:
https://twitter.com/mcdonaldsuk/status/1492091143949111296\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/qr3fACgEjL— \u2606Paul\u2606 (@\u2606Paul\u2606) 1644584348
Thank god don\u2019t come back!https://twitter.com/mcdonaldsuk/status/1492091143949111296\u00a0\u2026— ILLY (@ILLY) 1644584652
Some were upset that they didn’t get a chance to sample the new menu item:
I didn\u2019t even try it yet!pic.twitter.com/eDLCnlBzhk— \ud83c\udf1f\ud83d\udc9bDion\ud83d\udc9b\ud83c\udf1f (@\ud83c\udf1f\ud83d\udc9bDion\ud83d\udc9b\ud83c\udf1f) 1644583661
Will you be trying it when it comes back?
