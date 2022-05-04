A man has gone viral after he got down on one knee at McDonald's in South Africa - and let's just say this proposal didn't end with a Happy Meal.

As the man popped the big question with a ring box in hand to the unnamed woman, who appeared in total shock at being asked in the middle of the restaurant and brutally rejected him.

Customers in the restaurant were filming the scene in front of them as the man waited for the woman who was waiting at the counter to turn around.

In the clip, the footage shows customers cheering when the woman turned around, eager for her to accept the proposal - however that's not how things went down.

Instead, she uncomfortably shook her head and turned around and the crowd began to boo as they realised that she rejected the man's proposal, all while the man remained on one knee and held out the ring.

The pair appear to exchange uncomfortable words before the woman walked out of the restaurant as the crowd shared their disappointment.

The camera then pans back to the man who moved out of his proposal position and stood up and left with the food the pair had ordered.

One of the customers (@Madame_Fossette) who watched the rejection took to Twitter to share the footage and wrote how they "Witnessed such as sad situation today," and the video has since received 3.7m views, over 66,000 likes and thousands of responses.

















Meanwhile, it appears the moment also went viral on TikTok too as another customer (@squaaaunchyy) at the scene of the proposal also posted footage from their perspective.



@squaaaunchyy First KFC now MCds 😭 Hhayi bafwethu #fyp

This clip has since received 1.3m views, 182,000 likes, and thousands of comments from people who couldn't believe what they saw.

One person said: "The second-hand embarrassment I feel."

"He wants a free wedding," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "She doesn’t even wanna turn around she is embarrassed frfr [for real for real]."

"Setting himself up for failure," a fourth person commented.

From these videos, the reaction makes it clear how everyone unanimously agrees that McDonald's is definitely not the place to pop the question.

