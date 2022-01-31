TikTok is a haven for pretty much anything and everything, especially food hacks.

There's no denying that these easy tips, tricks and secret menu hacks have become incredibly popularised by the platform – and now McDonald's want in.

The golden arches will add four new fan-favourite combos to their menu for a limited time only. They can be ordered via the app through the new "Menu Hacks" section or in-person by simply saying the name of the secret new addition.



Created and backed by prominent TikTokers on the platform, the newcomers are:



The Hash Brown McMuffin®*

“I’ve been saying for years that the Hash Brown goes inside of the Sausage McMuffin with Egg … that extra little crispy bite is the real breakfast cheat code.” – Sarah Sandlin (@sarahmargaretsandlin)

The Crunchy Double

“It’s simple, yet so tasty...Chicken McNuggets topped with a Double Cheeseburger, then drizzled with Tangy Barbeque Sauce. Order it now and thank me later.” - Greg Simms (@grubwithgreg)

The Land, Air & Sea

“A McChicken**, stacked on a Big Mac, stacked on a Filet-O-Fish… it’s the flavour I never knew I needed until I needed it. Go big baby!” - Julian Broadway (@julianbroadway)

The Surf + Turf

“Sometimes I’m craving the flaky crunch of a Filet-O-Fish, sometimes I want the juiciness of a Double Cheeseburger, and sometimes I want both. So why choose?” - PJ Mattingly (@heavyhands94)

There's just one caveat to the menu mashup – well, two if you live in the UK.

McDonald's will hand over the ingredients for the go-to "hack", meaning you will have to assemble the fan-favourite creation yourself – which could get messy.

The Hash Brown McMuffin, the Crunchy Double and the Land, Air & Sea are available at participating restaurants nationwide via carry-out, at the Drive-Thru, on the McDonald's App or through McDelivery. The Surf + Turf is available to order exclusively on the McDonald's App and via McDelivery.



