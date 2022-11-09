A woman dubbed Megan Fox's lookalike has gone viral on TikTok after sharing her experience and treatment working with mostly men.

Kerra Buerger works for the United States Air Force and often shares videos with her 268,000 TikTok followers.

In one clip that's been viewed a staggering 9 million times, Kerra uses an audio snippet of a woman getting cut out of a conversation with her male counterparts. The female voice can be heard saying "hey guys," which is immediately greeted with shouting and swearing from the male friends.

"What it’s like being a female in a male dominated career field," she wrote as the text overlay.

While the sound bite does not belong to Kerra, she added: "Wouldn’t have it any other way."

Thousands of fellow TikTokers flocked to the clip, with many suggesting "that's how guys show love."

"YOU'VE MADE IT TO THE BROTHERHOOD," another joked.

A third claimed: "When they don't joke around with you or give you a hard time, that's when you know they don't like you."

Meanwhile, other female workers in male-dominated fields empathised with Kerra.

One TikToker who claimed to be a marine, stated: "As a female Marine I can say this is accurate #truth."



Another woman who works in neuro surgery told Kerra this is exactly how she feels.

"I feel this LOL I work in a heavily dominated female field and it's honestly awkward for me to be lonely guy where I work," another added.

Attention was soon turned to Kerra's striking appearance, with one user saying: "I literally thought you were Megan Fox"

The TikToker jokingly responded: "Transformers money ran out."

