Should Meghan Markle and Prince Harry call it quits, she could always "trade up" and date Elon Musk, a royal biographer quipped.

Tina Brown, a journalist and the author of The Palace Papers, made this joke at the 2022 Henley Literary Festival following reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are house-hunting in the wealthy neighbourhood of Hope Ranch, California.

"In Montecito, where they live, their $14m mansion is a humble cottage compared to what these other people have," Brown said at the festival, according to The Telegraph.he Telegraph.

She was referring to the couple's current home, which has nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, rose gardens, a swimming pool, and much more.

Then Brown remarked that she might be looking for more than just real estate "at some point."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Yes, and at some point, it might be more than a new house she's looking for," she joked before adding, "Elon Musk is still single; that's all I have to say."

The Tesla and SpaceX, who may or may not buy Twitter, is single following his breakup with Canadian singer Grimes.

He has 10 children, including twins, with his Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, who arrived weeks before his second child with Grimes in 2021.

Tom Bower, a fellow royal writer and author of Revenge, echoed Brown's relationship quip, however, not in a joking manner.

"There are many now in London who say that [Markle] is tiring of [Harry]. They speculate that in two years, she will say, 'This is enough' and should negotiate some sort of deal with [King] Charles to break the marriage," he told the outlet.

He also made a claim to Page Six that the couple is bound to their marriage by the "common business plan of wrecking the royals as much as they can promoting Brand Sussex."

Royal author jokes that Meghan Markle might leave Prince Harry for Elon Musk Getty

"But it is a dying cause. I mean, there's only so much you can say," Bower continued before adding that Markle would "need a new career."

Earlier this month, reports emerged of Prince Harry, 38, and Markle, 41, on the hunt for a new place as their Montecito mansion no longer "properly accommodate[s] them."

Hope Ranch, where they are reportedly looking, is a private community roughly 10 miles from where they currently live with their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

The couple got married in May 2018 and decided to relinquish their duties as senior royals in January 2020. They eventually settled in California and signed profitable deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.