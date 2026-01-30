Craigslist ad offers 'free Melania tickets and cash to sit through entire film'

First Lady Melania Trump’s self-titled documentary Melania premiered worldwide on 30 January via Amazon MGM Studios. But as box office momentum appears sluggish – despite Donald Trump insisting the film is "selling out fast" – one enterprising Craigslist user has decided to sweeten the deal, offering free tickets and cash to anyone willing to sit through the entire screening.

In an ad that cropped up in Boston, one seller simply encouraged people to head to their local theatre during the opening weekend, with $50 and free tickets up for grabs.

"Must remain in seats for entirety of film," the user quipped.

It's worth noting that there is no suggestion that the ad was published by anyone associated with the film.

The ad was soon shared online, with many questioning its authenticity. At the time of writing, the ad remains live on the site.

"I would need a lot more than 50 dollars to have my eyes and ears assaulted," one quipped, as another chimed in: "Omg ... they are hiring seat fillers? Why and whose paying?"

Meanwhile, a third humoured: "'Must remain in seat the entire film' is taking me out."

The documentary reportedly focuses on Melania in the weeks leading up to Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2025.

It is directed by American filmmaker Brett Ratner, who has not released a film in several years.

Ratner was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women in 2017. He denied the allegations, and no charges were filed.

Indy100 reached out to Melania Trump's representative for comment

