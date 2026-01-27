Donald Trump has made the claim that his wife’s self-titled documentary movie, Melania , is “selling out fast” – but people, quite literally, are not buying it.

On 30 January, First Lady Melania Trump ’s self-titled documentary will be released by Amazon MGM Studios in theatres across the US and the world.

The film reportedly documents Melania in the twenty days leading up to husband Trump’s inauguration in January 2025. It is directed by the American Brett Ratner – his first film since he was accused by numerous women in 2017 of sexual assault. Ratner denied the allegations and no charges were brought against him. Ratner was seen in a picture amongst the Jeffrey Epstein files, posing with an Epstein associate. He has not commented on his presence in the files.

In a post on X/Twitter, Trump claimed the movie is a “MUST WATCH” and is “Selling out, FAST”, but it didn’t take long for that to be completely disproven, as people shared screenshots of movie theatre booking pages apparently showing barely any seats reserved.

“MELANIA, the Movie, is a MUST WATCH. Get your tickets today — Selling out, FAST!” Trump wrote.

“Yeah, really ‘selling out fast’. Just another lie,” someone posted.

Another mocked: “Sure is!”





Someone else said: “Opening night in Atlanta and… Not a single ticket sold for any showing all weekend. Zero. None.”

One person joked: “Hurry or you might not get a seat!”

“Selling out fast is crazy…” another said.

indy100 has contacted the White House for comment.

