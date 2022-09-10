Michael Sheen is one of the most celebrated British actors working today, but he may have a career in football management after his rally cry for the Welsh football team went viral.

The Damned United star appeared on Sky’s A League of Their Own and was asked by host Romesh Ranganathan to provide a word of encouragement for the Welsh side this winter.

Wales are preparing for their first world cup since 1958, and they take on England, Iran and the United States in the group stages in Qatar.

The 53-year-old delivered a rousing speech which has been viewed millions times on social media, beginning by beginning his monologue: “I hear the voices singing. Speed your journey, bois bach (good heavens).

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“One nation, singing with one voice, a song of hope, a song of courage.”

The incredible speech continued: “A victory song that floats through the valleys, like a red mist, rolls over the mountain tops, like crimson thunder. A red storm is coming to the gates of Qatar.

“It crackles, with the spirit of ‘58 and Jimmy Murphy’s boys. It turns the pages of the history books and finds Rob’s page, waiting, still to be written,” Sheen said.

“What would you right in there, boys? Dare you write your names on that page? We haven’t waited 64 years and come half way around the world to be troubled by a neighbour from back home.”

He added: “When the English coming knock on our door, let‘s give them some sugar, boys, let’s give them some Welsh sugar. They’ve always said we are too small, we are too slow, we are too weak, too full of fear. But yma o hyd (‘Still here’, the title of a famous Welsh nationalistic folk song), you sons of Speed, and they fall around us.

“We are still here.”

Now, you don’t have to be Welsh to appreciate the power of a speech like that.