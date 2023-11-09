NPC Miles Morales refuses to break character after security guard confronts him

A popular NPC known as 'Leak World' on TikTok was determined not to break character when a security guard approached him during a livestream.

For the blissfully unaware, an NPC stands for a non-playable character in a video game. In reality, it acts as a metaphor for someone who follows the crowd and lacks independent thinking.

Online, specifically on TikTok, NPCs have been raking it in from repeating actions and comments on their page.

Take 'Leak World' (real name Miles Morales) for instance, who frequently shares content to his page of him cosplaying as an NPC.

During a recent TikTok live, he was politely asked to move off private property. "If you’re over there and anywhere on that property, that’s private property," the guard explained to the TikToker dressed as Spider-Man.

"This is public property, the sidewalk, right?" Leaks World responded, before showing his followers that he was on a sidewalk. "I’m here to respect the rules. My dad works for the police. This is just what I do."





@oldheadrogers @leaks._.world vs The Security & Cops #milesmorales #AI #police





The security later returned to ask once again that he move, but the TikToker remained in character.

"Nah, I’m gonna do my own thing," he said and continued to livestream with the chat.

"I need you to move over there," the security reiterated.

"Do you know who I am?" the TikToker hit back. "I’m Miles Morales. I’m not a TikToker, I’m Miles Morales. I save lives every day and this is how you’re gonna treat me?"

"Doing NPC streams in public is crazy. Bro has 0 shame. Unlimited confidence. I gotta respect it," one person wrote, while another added: "This trend continues to be the worst thing to ever happen to CoNtEnT CrEAtIoN."

