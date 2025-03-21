'Hate has gone too far' says Gen Z after millennial prom dress roasting sparks debate

A heated debate has erupted on TikTok after a wave of roasting flooded the platform over millennial prom fashion.

With prom season approaching, many Gen Z users have turned to TikTok to share their GRWM (get ready with me) videos, prompting millennials to reminisce about their prom styles from back in the day.

A viral clip featuring a compilation of early 2000s prom dresses has sparked a range of reactions, with some responses criticising the millennial prom era.

"They always say 'what happened to prom dresses now they’re all so boring' meanwhile their dresses looked like THIS," one chimed in with a skull emoji.

The clip was captioned "'millennial burger joint' ok what about millennials at prom," which essentially refers to the TikTok trend about cliches "about burger restaurants that are supposedly created by and consumed by millennials, known for being overpriced with vapid or stereotypical decor".

Despite receiving some mockery, many jumped to millennials' defence, including one tearful apology from TikToker Tina Vlamis (@itstinacolada).

"The millennial hate has gone too far," she said. "I’m here as a Gen Z correspondent to say it’s done…. I just saw a video making fun of the prom dresses millennials wore to prom… And I’m gonna sit here and laugh? Those girls were everything to me."

"I went to see their prom pics taken," she continued. "Best day of my f***ing life. I was 8, and I was like, 'these girls look like goddamn movie stars.'"

Her clip was flooded with comments, with one describing millennials as the "last generation to have unfiltered pure fun".

Another wrote: "Millennial prom dresses ATE!!!! ATE!!!!! prom these days feel like pre-wedding dresses."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "Making fun of anyone’s prom dress is weird to me, like that’s a kid! that’s literally just some random teenager."

