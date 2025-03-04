Millie Bobby Brown fires back at 'bullying' of her appearance: 'I will not be shamed'

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown has hit back at the media "bullying" her for her appearance and those "so desperate to tear young women down".

Bobby Brown was flooded with praise after voicing her concerns in a viral Instagram video after a handful of articles were released during a press tour.

"I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me," she said, before name and shaming four different articles that took a swipe at her appearance.

"Disillusioned people can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs," Bobby Brown continued.

"I refuse to apologise for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman.

"I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself."

Almost 21 million people watched Bobby Brown's Instagram, with thousands more messages of support flooding the upload.

"Calling them out by name. Love you @milliebobbybrown," one wrote, as another penned: "So proud of you. You’re beautiful inside and out my girl. Love you so much."

A third comment read: "No young woman or person deserves to feel pressure or cruelty for simply existing. You are so well-spoken and so beautiful. Very well said, thank you for making this video."

Meanwhile, a fourth wrote: "You’re beautiful inside and out. A wonderful woman with a big heart and that’s where the focus should be . Of course you always looks amazing. I’m proud of you for being true to yourself. Keep having fun keep playing never change."

