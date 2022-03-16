Mister Global, the annual male beauty pageant, crowned its winner on Tuesday night, and while Mr Spain may have stood out to the judges as the clear winner, the true stars of the show were the national costumes each contestant wore to represent his country.

The pageant first began in 2014 but was on a two-year hiatus due to Covid making this year's event highly anticipated. With 33 contestants ready to show off their good looks and confidence, the pageant did not disappoint.

The show is broken into several sections: National Costumes, Swimwear, Evening Wear, and the question portion.

While each section promises to provide good looks, all eyes were on the National Costume portion of the contest where each contestant is asked to authentically represent his country.

Social media was abuzz Wednesday morning where several stood out as particularly incredible.

Mister Global Nigeria, Emmanuel Somto wore a costume representing the Nigerian bird. While the Instagram caption for Mister Nigeria says it is for the eagle, the actual national bird of Nigeria is the black-crowned crane.

Nigerian representative Emmanuel Somto Mister Global / Facebook





Mister Global Mexico, Gabriel Ortiz, wore a costume representing Quetzalcóatl, God of Mayan Culture.

Mister Global Mexico, Gabriel Ortiz Mister Global / Facebook





People were especially struck by Mister Global Indonesia, Bagus Ajidani's costume which featured the model dressed as a tiger.

Mister Global Indonesia Bagus Ajidani Mister Global / Facebook





Fabricio Caicedo representing Ecuador wore an elaborate and colorful costume.

Fabricio Caicedo representing Ecuador in Mister Global Mister Global / Facebook





Mister Global USA representative DJ Davids took a more unique approach by taking American symbols and colors and putting them into a superhero-like costume.

DJ Davids representing USA in Mister Global Mister Global / Facebook





Covered in gold head-to-toe Thiraphat Sittichai representing Thailand awed viewers.

Mister Global Thailand, Thiraphat Sittichai Mister Global / Facebook





However, some did not seem to take the same route.

Mister Global UK, Lewis Ellis, chose to wear a UK-inspired suit.

Lewis Ellis representing the UK in Mister Global Mister Global / Facebook





The winner of Mister Global, Miguel Ángel Lucas, chose to stick to Spanish history and wore a monarch outfit.

Miguel Ángel Lucas, winner of Mister Global and representing Spain Mister Global / Facebook





More photos from Mister Global can be seen on the Mister Global Facebook page.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.