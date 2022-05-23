No matter what happens in the world, you can always rely on a conspiracy theorist to link it back to the Covid jab. A right-wing American radio host has now insinuated that the monkeypox outbreak resulted from the vaccine.

During an episode of InfoWars, Alex Jones boldly (and falsely) claimed vaccines were to blame for monkeypox.

According to Jones, who is by no means a doctor, scientist or medical professional, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines are "virus vectors that inject the genome of a chimpanzee into your cells and then orders your cells to replicate under those orders."

He said: "Monkeypox pops up in more than 20 countries. All over Europe, all over the US, all over... Everywhere, where you have people taking AstraZeneca, AstraZeneca and J&J, ladies and gentlemen.

"Because what is AstraZeneca and J&J?

"They're virus vectors that inject the genome of a chimpanzee into your cells and then orders your cells to replicate under those orders."

Social media users flocked to the clip with many questioning whether Jones could be sued over his absurd claims.

"Seriously, can he not be sued for this? Surely AstraZeneca and J&J can sue for slander," one said, while another joked: "He’ll soon be hearing from the legal departments of AZ & J&J. But he is used to that by now."

Another added: "How can you have a show called 'Info Wars' and then show up to the info war unarmed?"

So far, there has been around 80 confirmed cases of monkeypox in 11 countries, including 20 in the UK.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) guidance now recommends that people who have had “unprotected direct contact or high-risk environmental contact” should isolate for three weeks. This includes providing details for contact tracing, no travel and avoiding direct contact with immunosuppressed people, pregnant women and children under 12.



UKHSA also advises that they are offered a smallpox vaccine.

