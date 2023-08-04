Monopoly's live action movie has everyone asking the same question

It seems the long-awaited Monopoly movie may finally hit cinemas after Lionsgate acquired eOne from Hasbro for approximately $500 million.

After a year where classic toys and games have dominated the box office thanks to films such as Barbie and Super Mario Bros., it's no surprise that Hasbro wants in on the action too.

The deal means Lionsgate will now secure developmental rights for iconic board game. Chris Cocks, Hasbro's CEO said that company "looks forward to partnering" with Lionsgate on the project.

Talks of a potential Monopoly movie have been circulating since 2007 when Alien director Ridley Scott expressed his interest in directing a comedy-thriller based on the game, but the project never materialised. Things then started to look up in 2015, when Lionsgate and Hasbro paired up to make the film happen, with Andrew Niccol attached to write the screenplay.

Then again, in 2019, Tim Story came on board to direct Kevin Hart in the film, but we're still waiting.

However, after the acquisition news of eOne was announced, and Cocks expressed his excitement for the Monopoly movie, everyone on social media had the same thing to say:





It seems there isn't too much excitement for the movie right now, but only time will tell if the Monopoly movie finally hits our screens over 15 years later.

