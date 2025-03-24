MrBeast takes aim at viral ‘morning routine’ meme taking over social media

If you’ve spent just a couple of minutes on Twitter/X this week, then chances are you’ll have come across a viral video of fitness influencer Ashton Hall sharing his almost six-hour-long morning routine (indeed, one tweet calling on others to “stop posting” the video has more than 247,000 likes at the time of writing) – one which involves massaging his face with a banana and planting his face into a bowl of icy water at several points in the morning.

Hall initially posted the video back in February, when he wrote that the 3:50am to 9:30am morning routine “changed my life”.

The content creator, who has more than 8.7 million followers on Instagram, added: “If you’re dealing with a weak mind, bad decisions, or lack of productivity go to sleep early.

“4:00am – 8:00am no one’s calling or distracting your productivity, they are sleep [sic]. 8:00[am] – 12:00pm is the opposite. Just try 30 days.”

The footage has since sparked several memes online, with many pointing out that the timer on-screen means Hall “floated for four minutes” and dived into a pool where there’s a sign saying “no diving”.

YouTuber Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson and football team Atletico Madrid are just two high profile accounts which have referenced the meme on their accounts:

And bananas and bottled water are now considered an essential part of the “morning routine starter pack”:

"I accidentally slept in and missed my morning routine," MrBeast wrote.

Well now, the water brand at the centre of the meme has finally acknowledged the online discourse, taking to Instagram to share several graphics featuring its water in a bowl of ice.

“Plunge. If you must,” reads the first slide, with the second stating that “some call it extra”, but “we don’t”.

The third talks about “pore perfection”, while the fourth and final graphic gave a nod to “those who know”.

The post's caption reads: “It had to be done. XO Saratoga. Trendsetter: @ashtonhallofficial.”

Other users delighted in the company paying attention to what was going on over on Twitter/X, with one writing that they “hope yall cut him a check” and another asking “3am nation where are you”.

It’s the meme which keeps on giving…

