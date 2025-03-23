A fitness influencer by the name of Ashton Hall has gone viral online, after his almost six-hour-long morning routine was shared to Twitter/X this week, featuring dunking his face into icy water and massaging his face with a banana.

Hall, who has more than 8.7 million followers on Instagram, initially posted the video back in February, and it currently has more than 157 million views at the time of writing.

The caption reads: “Day 191 of the morning routine that changed my life. 3:50am to 9:30am.

“If you’re dealing with a weak mind, bad decisions, or lack of productivity go to sleep early.

“4:00am – 8:00am no one’s calling or distracting your productivity, they are sleep [sic]. 8:00[am] – 12:00pm is the opposite. Just try 30 days.”

Unfortunately for Hall, many social media users aren’t that keen on getting up in the early hours of the morning just to go to the gym, swim for a bit, plant their face into a bowl of ice and stroke their face with a banana.

So instead, the video has received widespread ridicule.

Hall ‘twerking’ at 4:17am raised eyebrows:

Another social media user noticed he “floated for four minutes”:

Before diving in a pool where diving isn’t allowed:

Then there was the moment he massaged his face with a banana:

But many claimed he spent many hours “bulls****ing” as opposed to doing anything of substance:

We’ll stick to our own (non-existent) routine – thanks, Ashton.

