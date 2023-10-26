Mother says she regrets having a baby as she misses Netflix

A new mother has spoken about her experiences bringing up a child, and admitted that she misses a lot of things about her life before.

An unnamed woman took to Mumsnet to share her honest feelings about bringing up a baby, saying that she wishes she could relax and watch Netflix without having to worry about keeping an eye on the child.

"My baby is 10 months old, she wrote (via the Daily Mail). “I love her more than anything in the world.

"I constantly worry about something bad happening to her. She is a lovely, bright, happy, sweet, and quite an independent child.”

She went on to say: ”But I just can’t shake the feeling that I regret having her. I just want to go back to my old life.

"I had a quiet, peaceful, unexciting life, and that’s what I like.”

The woman added: ”I’m a very introverted, self-contained person and I was always happy just being by myself, working from home, watching Netflix in the evenings, enjoying nature, having dinner out now and again. Maybe a holiday once in a while."

The woman summed up her thoughts by saying: “I know having an older child will bring its own difficulties, but I’m wondering if I’ll enjoy it more once I can reason with her a bit and she can entertain herself more?"

The post gained a lot of attention and sparked a host of comments from users. One wrote: "Once you don't have to watch every single thing they do, and they actually want to do quite fun things with you, it definitely gets better."

Another said: "'It gets much easier when you can communicate with them two ways. It won't be like this forever, I promise."

